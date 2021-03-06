Oppo May Launch Smart Tag Alongside the Find X3 Series

Oppo was reported, working on the Bluetooth SmartTag device back in January 2021. Now, before its official launch, the design of this smart tag has revealed in photos.

Chinese tech company Oppo Bluetooth SmartTag features resemble Samsung’s SmartTag which was released with the Galaxy S21 series. Oppo is launching its new Bluetooth SmartTag alongside the Find X3 series.

The Oppo SmartTag is thinner and a little bigger this time. It has a rectangular shape with curved corners. In the middle, you can see a round pattern using the brand name of the smart tag’s company. The Bluetooth smart tracker body is now wider and bigger: it drops the previous cobble design and now looks like a slim board. Noticeably, there is no seam or hole in the SmartTag, which helps to attach the device with any item. Smart tags are usually small Bluetooth devices that help to find some items and objects. In addition, the Smart Tag device will come in a black color scheme.

The smart tag will be attached and help to locate items like keys, wallet, or other small things but objects must be connected with a smartphone. However, it is not clear if this is the final SmartTag design or more changes will come on the launch of smart tags. So we have to wait until the company’s official announcement, it is expected that the company will launch a smart-tag device with the Find X3 series on 11 March 2021.

