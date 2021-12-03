Paper Mario is the new N64 game coming to Switch Online

Back in October, Nintendo released the “Expansion Pack” for the Switch Online service, which added Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games to the catalogue of playable vintage titles. The first new addition has been unveiled, and it consists of only one game: Paper Mario. It will be released on December 10th.

Prepare yourself for a flat-out hilarious journey, from the tropical rainforests of Lavalava Island to the icy heights of Shiver Mountain,w hen Paper Mario appears in the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library, the firm added.

Another seven titles, including Banjo-Kazooie, Paper Mario, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf, and F-Zero X, have been confirmed for release in the near future.

Storyline of the Paper Mario

Following Bowser’s theft of the Star Rod and kidnapping of Princess Peach, Mario devises a plan to recover the seven Star Spirits and free the Mushroom Kingdom from Koopa control. There are over 50 Badges to find, each of which grants distinctive skills and strong attacks when donned. The turn-based battle system will make defeating Bowser’s enemies a combination of strategy and timing. Discover over 100 things, combine them, and cook up creative combinations to keep Mario fighting strong. Close the book of Bowser’s narrative before his wicked acts turn the world upside down, granting only HIS wishes!

Paper Mario was the first entry in what became a successful spin-off series combining Mario characters and RPG-style turn-based gameplay for the N64 in 2000. The Origami King, the most current game, was released on the Nintendo Switch last year.