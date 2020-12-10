POCO M3 is Now Officially Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 24,999 POCO unveils its latest budget smartphone, the POCO M3 featuring a powerful camera, 6,000 mAh battery and FHD+ display

Building on its renowned smartphone lineup, POCO Global today announced its independence, as well as its brand-new entry-level smartphone, POCO M3. Boasting a 48MP triple camera setup, 6,000 mAh battery, a beautiful FHD+ smartphone display, and a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset, POCO M3 is the next “it” device for young entertainment-on-the-move enthusiasts.

POCO M3 marks the debut of POCO Global’s M-series: the brand’s foray into an entirely new category. The new product line builds on POCO Global’s success competing with top-of-the-line flagships with its F-series, as well as the impact of its X series in the mid-range category, opening the brand up to a new set of global tech lovers.

POCO Brand Independence

With this latest launch, POCO Global is ushering in a new era as an independent brand. This significant milestone was enabled by the overwhelming support of its global fan base, which helped the brand accomplish several notable achievements since its initial POCO F1 device debuted in 2018:

The brand entered more than 35 global markets within three years;

within three years; POCO F1 reached over 2.2 million shipments *;

*; Overall, the brand has sold over 6 million* POCO phones globally.

“These tremendous results underscore consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of POCO’s brand philosophy – ‘everything you need, nothing you don’t – and we remain focused on bringing innovative technology to consumers without all the unnecessary frills.” said Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global.

“The POCO philosophy embodies an attitude we all strive for – to be different and confident. As a newly-established independent brand, we’re looking forward to continuing to deliver technology that matters in an ever-evolving world.”

POCO M3 – More than you expect

Superb battery life without compromises

Equipped with the largest battery capacity in its class, POCO M3 guarantees even the most avid gamers will be fully powered to browse, connect, and stream throughout the day with its mighty 6,000mAh high charge cycle battery. The phone is expected to last over 5 days under light usage, and slightly below 3 days under moderate usage. It takes roughly 1.5 days** for the battery to be fully drained under heavy usage. Meanwhile, POCO M3 packs a punch with its specially-designed battery, built to withstand high temperatures and nearly 2.5 years** of usage without notable degradation, ensuring a long-lasting experience.

In addition to its durability, POCO M3 provides a faster and more consistent charging speed for users on the go with its MIUI ultra battery saving mode and 18W fast charge. The device comes with a 22.5W in-box charger and supports reverse wired charging, offering enhanced convenience.

“POCO M3 brings a truly elevated experience to our users, offering one of the largest batteries in the industry for long-lasting security,” said Angus Ng, Head of Product Marketing, POCO Global. “This massive battery allows you to spend more time doing the things you love, including streaming, listening to music, and recording videos using the triple camera setup. We’re flipping the device category on its head with POCO M3, providing more than you expect at every level.”

Stunning display for endless entertainment

A true entertainment beast, POCO M3 sports a 6.53” FHD+ Dot Drop display with 2340×1080 high resolution, along with an impressive 1,500:1 contrast ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio for a dazzling edge-to-edge viewing experience. Its Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front screen offers ample protection against drops and scratches, while its anti-fingerprint textured back cover provides a secure grip and superior light-weight feel. POCO M3 is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that enables a minimalistic front screen design without compromising user accessibility.

POCO M3 is easy on the eyes in more ways than one – it’s TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified, meaning users can watch hours of content with minimal eye strain. Boasting a dual speaker system with dust blaster, POCO M3 provides superior sound with powerful bass for an immersive indoor entertainment experience.

48MP triple camera set-up with bonus photography features

Ready to take your photography skills to the next level, POCO M3 flaunts an attractively priced 48MP triple camera on the smartphone market, supported by a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, your selfie game is sure to stay strong thanks to the device’s 8MP selfie camera.

And the fun only continues with POCO M3’s creative new software offerings. Movie frame gives photos a cinematic flavor, while Time-lapse leverages various speed values to capture different scenes. Night Mode enhances photos taken in dark environments by boosting the color contrast, while Color focus can make specific tones pop so you can stand out like a stud. Capturing killer moments and upping your social game has never been easier!

Delivering brilliant mobile performance without breaking the bank

Featuring a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 processor, POCO M3 delivers a brilliant experience never seen before in this price tier. With Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU, you’ll get a smooth gaming and video experience – and the opportunity to store high-quality photos at half the size. POCO M3’s 11nm processor delivers higher performance, less heat production, and lower power consumption, making it a must-have device in its category. With its UFS storage promising higher performance, speed, and multitasking, you will edge out the competition when it comes to opening apps and games quicker than your opponent.

Experience effortless entertainment from the palm of your hand with the smooth operating system. The MIUI Game Booster allows you to track CPU and GPU usage in real-time, while the voice changer brings a little spice to your gaming experience. What’s more is you can cast your screen onto an external monitor, making sure your friends can join in on the fun.

Distinguish yourself from the others with a unique design

At less than 200g, POCO M3 delivers a stylish design that won’t weigh you down. The device comes in Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, and Power Black, and in a material that ensures you won’t lose your grip. The redesigned side-mounted fingerprint scanner is easily accessible allowing you to unlock your phone in a jiffy and includes a smaller groove and rounded corners to minimize sharp edges. POCO M3 also offers 20% more battery life with its 6,000 mAh battery weighing less than competitors.

POCO M3 Availability & Pricing in Pakistan

POCO M3 comes in two variants – 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB. Both will be available for purchase online starting from 10th December 6 PM at a Pre-Booking Bundle of Piston Basic and 10,000 mAh Mi Powerbank respectively.

4GB+64GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 24,499 at Daraz.pk

4GB+128GB: Recommended retail price at PKR 27,999 at Mistore.pk

POCO M3 Quick Specs

POCO M3 Battery & Charging 6,000mAh (typ) battery

18W fast charge

In-box 22.5W charger

USB-C

Reverse wired charging

(No reverse wired charging cable included in the box) Display 6.53″ FHD+ Dot Drop display

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Brightness: 400 nits (typ)

Color temperature adjustment

Sunlight mode, standard mode, reading mode 2.0

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

L1 Widevine certified Color Cool Blue, POCO Yellow, Power Black Dimensions & Weight 162.3mm x 77.3mm x 9.6mm, 198g Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662

11nm energy-efficient manufacturing process

Qualcomm® Kryo™ 260, Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0GHz

Qualcomm® Adreno™ 610 GPU

3rd gen Qualcomm® AI Engine Storage LPDDR4X RAM + UFS 2.1/2.2 storage

4GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB

(UFS 2.2 is only available on 4GB+128GB variant） Rear Camera 48MP+2MP+2MP AI triple rear camera

48MP main camera

1/2″ sensor size

1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 0.8μm pixel size

f/1.79, 6P lens, AF

2MP macro camera

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4, FF

2MP depth sensor

1.75μm pixel size, f/2.4

Night mode, Movie frame, Time-lapse, 120fps slow motion video Front Camera 8MP front camera

1.12μm pixel size, f/2.05 Connection Dual SIM slots + 1 microSD

Expandable storage up to 512GB

2.4GHz/5GHz WIFI

Bluetooth 5.0

IR Blaster

FM radio (with headphones) Security Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

AI Face Unlock Audio Dual speakers

Hi-Res Audio certified

3.5mm headphone jack System MIUI 12 for POCO, based on Android 10

