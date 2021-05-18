Last month, Poco has launched Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 in Pakistan. Now, the company is working on another high-end device to hit the market very soon. A few days earlier, Poco M3 Pro 5G has appeared in leaked renders. Now, the company has officially confirmed the design of the M3 Pro 5G and it matches the leaked renders. Poco confirmed that M3 Pro will have the camera island on the upper left corner.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Design Officially Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Moreover, the island has a different finish than the rest of the back. You will see a large “POCO” logo with a smaller “designed by Poco” underneath.

Check Also: Poco M3 Review – A Phone with Gigantic Battery

Anyhow, the phone will have a 48 MP main sensor, just like on the vanilla model. There is no information on the other two modules yet. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will measure 8.92 mm thick and its camera island appears to be almost flush with the back. The phone will weigh 190g.

Previously, the company has revealed that the phone will have a 90 Hz 6.5” 1080p+ display, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a Dimensity 700 chipset. The phone is most likely a rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G.

The company is going to launch this phone tomorrow. So, we will get more information about it tomorrow.

Check Also: POCO Launches Two Flagship Phones in Pakistan – POCO F3 and POCO X3 Pro