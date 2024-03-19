PTA Approve Samsung S24 Ultra for Rs 29,834/6 months

Samsung’s latest flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has impressed users in Pakistan with its next-gen specs, including Galaxy AI features. Several users have already purchased the phone but are reluctant to register it with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It is because they will have to pay incredibly high taxes to FBR to use any cellular network. However, to assist the users, Alfa Mall is now offering its users to pay PTA tax in easy, interest-free installments.

So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy S24 Ultra in installments.

Product name 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra PKR 59,667/-. PKR 29,834/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +923453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs

Category Specification
Display
Type Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.5%
Protection Corning Gorilla Armor
Platform
OS Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Qualcomm SM8650-AC Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm)
CPU 8-core (1×3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.2GHz Cortex-A520)
GPU Adreno 750 (1 GHz)
Memory
Card slot No
Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM
Main Camera
Quad 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide)
10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto)
50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto)
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
Video 8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, HDR10+
Selfie Camera
Single 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)
Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+
Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
Sound
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
Connectivity
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
NFC Yes
Battery
Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 45W wired, PD3.0, 65% in 30 min (advertised)
15W wireless (Qi/PMA)
4.5W reverse wireless
Misc
Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

