PTA Approve Samsung S24 Ultra for Rs 29,834/6 months
Samsung’s latest flagship model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, has impressed users in Pakistan with its next-gen specs, including Galaxy AI features. Several users have already purchased the phone but are reluctant to register it with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It is because they will have to pay incredibly high taxes to FBR to use any cellular network. However, to assist the users, Alfa Mall is now offering its users to pay PTA tax in easy, interest-free installments.
So, let’s take a look at how much you will have to pay to register the Galaxy S24 Ultra in installments.
|Product name
|3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
|PKR 59,667/-.
|PKR 29,834/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling +923453999770. Moreover, keep in mind that only Bank Alfalah credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on phones in installments, then visit this link.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
