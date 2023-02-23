PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro & Pro Max Increased Yet Again!

Advertisement

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has again increased the taxes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is actually astonishing as the taxes on these phones have increased multiple times in recent months. It has led to a significant increase in the overall price of the phone. Undoubtedly, the iPhone is a luxury brand in the smartphone market, and in countries like Pakistan, you have to pay a significant amount of tax to use it with SIM coverage. However, such a high price makes it a symbol of luxury and status. It is because only the rich segment of society is able to buy it, which creates a social divide in society. Even if you are able to save up enough money to buy an iPhone, you will also have to pay a sizable PTA tax. Here are the new updated PTA taxes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

New PTA Taxes on iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max

Devices PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 14 Pro 158,630/- 187,143/- iPhone 14 Pro Max 158,630/- 187,143/-

The taxes were again increased in merely 25 days period. We also covered the previous tax hike on iPhone 14 pro and iPhone 14 pro max. In recent months, the PTA taxes on imported mobile phones have climbed dramatically. The depreciation of the rupee and limited State Bank reserves can be blamed for this increase in taxes. Thus, the government’s current goal is to block imports in order to maintain economic stability. This is a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal usage. Also, if you have any queries regarding these taxes or if you want to find out the PTA tax for any other smartphone, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator.