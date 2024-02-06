Just Pay PKR 22,333 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 14

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 6, 2024
iPhone 14

There is good news for all iPhone users who haven’t registered their new devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet. Under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, Alfa Mall is now offering its users the convenience of paying the PTA tax on iPhones in installments. In recent times, Pakistani users have been facing a difficult choice about whether to buy a PTA-approved iPhone or not. It is because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed incredibly high taxes, especially on flagship phones. These taxes make the overall price of the phone too high.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 14 with PTA.

Product name
3 MONTHS 

0% MARKUP PLAN

 6 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN
iPhone 14 PKR 44,666/-. PKR 22,333/-.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link. 

iPhone 14 specs:

DISPLAY
Type Super Retina XDR OLED, HDR10, Dolby Vision
Size 6.1 inches, 90.2 cm2 (~86.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~460 ppi density)
Protection Ceramic Shield glass
PLATFORM
OS iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 17.3
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
CPU Hexa-core (2×3.23 GHz Avalanche + 4×1.82 GHz Blizzard)
GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
MEMORY
Card slot No
Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 512GB 6GB RAM NVMe
MAIN CAMERA
Dual 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7″, 1.9µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide)
Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps)
Video 4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
NFC Yes
Radio No
USB Lightning, USB 2.0
FEATURES
Sensors Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving)
BATTERY
Type Li-Ion 3279 mAh, non-removable (12.68 Wh)
Charging Wired, PD2.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 15W wireless (Qi2) – requires iOS 17.2 update
MISC
Colors Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Blue, Red, Yellow

