Just Pay PKR 22,333 for 6 months to PTA Approve iPhone 14
There is good news for all iPhone users who haven’t registered their new devices with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) as of yet. Under the patronage of Bank Alfalah, Alfa Mall is now offering its users the convenience of paying the PTA tax on iPhones in installments. In recent times, Pakistani users have been facing a difficult choice about whether to buy a PTA-approved iPhone or not. It is because the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed incredibly high taxes, especially on flagship phones. These taxes make the overall price of the phone too high.
Anyway, let’s take a look at the installment plans for registering an iPhone 14 with PTA.
|Product name
|
3 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|iPhone 14
|PKR 44,666/-.
|PKR 22,333/-.
However, it is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or calling 03035780934. Moreover, only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Besides, if you want to know the step-by-step process of paying PTA taxes on iPhones in installments, then visit this link.
