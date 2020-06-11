A new limited edition of the Galaxy S20 Ultra called galaxy S20 Ultra-white Limited Edition has announced by Samsung. The Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White is available at VND29,990,000 ($1,290/€1,140).

The phone will available for pre-order from June 12 to June 18 in Vietnam. All those users who will pre-book will get a chance to recieve the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 speakers worth VND6,900,000 ($300/€260) for free as well as an immediate cashback of VND4,000,000 ($170/€150).

Samsung Announces Galaxy S20 Ultra White Limited Edition

From June 19, Galaxy S20 Ultra Limited Edition White will go on sale via CellPhoneS retail stores. Moreover, those users who are purchasing the smartphone between June 19 and June 21 will get the opportunity for an additional discount of VND3,000,000 ($130/€115).

The specs of the Limited Edition S20 Ultra will be same as we found in the S20 Ultra 4G model: It will be running on Exynos 990 SoC and will have 6.9″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. the camera section of the phone will have 108MP quad camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

The company didn’t mention the memory configuration of the S20 Ultra Limited Edition White in its press release, but it is to be expected that the phone will have- 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also comes with a microSD card slot, that will expand the memory to 1TB.

