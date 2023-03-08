Samsung Galaxy A12 PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 (3+64) Tax Payable:

PKR 10452 (On Passport)

PKR 12437 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A12 (4+64) Tax Payable:

PKR 12202 (On Passport)

PKR 14520 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy A12 (4+128) Tax Payable:

PKR 13704 (On Passport)

PKR 16307 (On ID Card)

Do you intend to buy Samsung Galaxy A12 from abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use? Sure, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Samsung Galaxy A12 PTA Tax & Customs Duty must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan. If you plan to visit Pakistan for less than 120 days then you can register your phone with PTA DIRBS for free in 2023.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the PTA Tax on other smartphones and other devices?

Samsung Galaxy A12 PTA tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2023 for 120 Days upon arrival.