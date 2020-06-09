Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 release date and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could soon be launched, with rumors that the upgraded true bluetooth headphones will improve in expectations of the next launch event to be held in August. At the end of April, the South Korean company registered the Samsung BudsX trademark in the United Kingdom and Europe, suggesting that a new version of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus could be launched.

Color options for the new Galaxy Buds, which we’re going to call Galaxy Buds 2, include black, white, blue, and pink. The Galaxy Buds are available in black, white, silver and yellow, the silver version having the same paint job as the Aura Glow Galaxy Note 10. Samsung looks to be shaking things up for second-generation Buds by trying to replace yellow with pink and silver with blue, though its color options may shift at a later time as we move closer to the actual launch of the earbuds.

I find it weird they keep launching new colors right before the BudsX are rumored to launch. Don't get me wrong, I love the color options, but it's just interesting. pic.twitter.com/L3MID06QzN — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 20, 2020

It’s also possible that they’ll be called the Galaxy Beans because of their unique, bean-shaped design. WinFuture sources say the new Beans buds are 2.8 cm (1.1 inches ) long, so they should fit nicely in most ears. There are no silicone tips, so there is no noise-reduction technology.

It’s too early to have any precise details about the timing of the Galaxy Buds 2 update. On the other hand, debuting new earbuds on their own would be out of character for Samsung, which tends to cluster product announcements into one event, instead of a new phone, such as the expected update to its Galaxy Note smartphone.