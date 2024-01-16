The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is the latest addition to the popular Galaxy S23 series, and it’s generating a lot of interest among smartphone users in Pakistan. Known for its high-end features at a more affordable price point, the Galaxy S23 FE is a great option for those who want quality without the hefty price tag.

But, you need to understand the S23 FE PTA Tax rates to determine the overall cost. The PTA tax, set by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), varies depending on whether you’re registering the phone with a passport or a CNIC.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE PTA Tax in Pakistan

PTA Tax on Passport: If you register the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with your passport, the tax is PKR 75,500 .

If you register the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE with your passport, the tax is . PTA Tax on CNIC: For registration with a CNIC, the tax is PKR 95,700.

These taxes are an important consideration when buying a new phone. They add to the total cost and can influence your decision.

You can also follow us on Instagram to keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones. You can also follow us onto keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones.