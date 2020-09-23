Secure Your Places with Xiaomi Smart Door Lock

Xiaomi designs and produces a variety of consumer electrical items, in addition to manufacturing smartphones. Brand has a wide range of products, from power banks to wellness bands and mobile tablets, smartphones, TVs, Smart Door Lock and more.

Xiaomi has now introduced a new product that this product is an intelligent home gadget and is called a Classic Smart Fingerprint Door Lock by the company. The latest unit has a cost the tag of 1699 Yuan (approximately 41,841 Rs).

This lock will work with one-step switching, its Xiaomi’s the first high-end, fully automatic smart lock. Fully automatic intelligent door lock functions indicate that the Xiaomi lock tongue is automatically removed and unlocked when the door is opened after a fingerprint has been identified. And when the door is opened, the lock tongue is extended and secured automatically, without further function.

Four Different Locking and Unlocking Options

It also removes the need to pull and rotate the handle while when the door opens and closes. Xiaomi Mijia intelligent door lock “push-pull” includes home security with many smart features of the highest safety levels.

Xiaomi’s strong door lock will open a door and lock it in 0.eight seconds after closing with your fingerprint. This reduces the need for keys or clicking buttons or to rotate a deal and also offers an additional protection layer. The accuracy of fingerprints is 98.9%. It’s not only that but it undoubtedly also supports 50 different kinds of passwords.

The most fascinating aspect is the idea that a fingerprint recognition scanner and premium design are built into the lock for more about the latest model. The manufacturer has reported that the door the lock has good anti-break potential and uses four different unlocking methods.

It requires a fingerprint, a Bluetooth-connected cell phone device, password input, and a physical key. Xiaomi further said that the device handle remains operative for more than a decade and can tolerate 100,000 times the pressure test without declines. As with fingerprint sensor technology, a live fingerprint chip is used at this door, and data is stored in a secure place.

Xiaomi said that many people (7-70 years) from various age groups may open this door. The Classic Intelligent Fingerprint Door Lock has now been developed to deal with severe (high or low) situations and has a deep learning capacity to instantly identify regular users.

The door lock has a warning device, which is activated automatically if a user can not open the door in approximately 15 attempts. It is also triggered when someone possibly a robber or a thief tries to pick the door lock.Users can also enter a six-digit code and use the password entry. The lock also has a 16-digit anti-peeping virtual password.

It will be available later this month in China for roughly $265. and will likely hit the international market soon afterward.

