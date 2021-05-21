Twitter Spaces, Allow Users to Schedule and Set Reminders

Twitter announces a new updated feature for its Clubhouse-rival ‘Spaces’. It is called twitter spaces which will allow users to schedule and set reminders. These features were announced this month when it made spaces available globally. The reminder option will be to have a set reminder option button in the scheduled spaces tweet that users set in advance will have a start and end time, approximately 30 minutes before the space session starts.

Twitter Spaces, Allows Users to Schedule, and Set Reminders

good news: hosts can now schedule a Space for later. don’t worry about setting an alarm, hosts will receive two notifs: a 30 min reminder and a second one at the start time. pic.twitter.com/HK90ErScpL — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) May 20, 2021

Twitter Spaces is now available on Android and iOS. Anyone can join and listen to but 600 or more followers can start a Space. Twitter is set to make this available to all users soon. Twitter will also look to add more features for spaces, other than the already planned scheduling and reminders.

One idea is to let hosts sell tickets for Space sessions. They will fix ticket prices and how many ticket prices are available for sale. Co-hosting and live captions are on the list for improvements too. Twitter is currently testing a purple bubble around profile pictures to indicate that they are hosting a space.

