Snapchat has now introduced a new feature called Shared Stories. The feature is an evolution of “Custom Stories,” which already lets users create a story and then invite friends to collaborate on following posts. However, with Shared Stories, more people will be able to collaborate on that story. Snapchat said that this feature will help to turn your shared moments into shared memories.

Users can Now Create Collaborative Memories with Snapchat Shared Stories

The feature works the same way as the other stories work. The Shared Stories disappear after 24 hours. With this feature, you can select friends who can complement that story with even more photos or videos. These friends can also invite others to do the same.

Check Also: Snapchat Launches Mini Selfie Drone Pixy

In simple words, you can invite your friends to create Shared Stories of a party. These friends can also add new stories. Similarly, their friends will also have this option to add more if they’re invited. This way, everyone can collaborate to create a memory of that event.

Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun.

Earlier this month, Snapchat also announced new parental controls coming to its app. Moreover, they will also get an update that contains a new set of camera and editing tools for creators.

The Shared Stories feature is now being rolled out to Snapchat users on iOS and Android. To get this update, you need to install the latest version of the app.

See Also: Snapchat’s CEO Evan Focuses More on Actual World Experiences Rather than Virtual Metaverse