Just recently, we have reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users play voice messages at a different speed. Now we came to know that WhatsApp is Working on Three Different Playback Speeds for Voice Message Feature. The beta users are now able to use this feature.

WhatsApp is Working on Three Different Playback Speeds for Voice Message Feature

“The user interface is very nice and WhatsApp will allow changing the playback speed simply tapping the speed label: 1.0X, 1.5X and 2.0X are the available options,” shared WABetainfo that keeps a close eye on the app.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.6.11: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, with a nice UI!

The feature is under development and it will be available later for iOS and Android beta builds. More details: https://t.co/pO1GAVIL8l pic.twitter.com/it4MlwCIyB — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 18, 2021

The platform also revealed that the new feature will also support lower playback speeds. But it will not be available for the public. The new feature is available in WhatsApp update version 2.21.6.11.

The new feature is not available for all users yet. It will take a few weeks to be available for all Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp is really striving hard to get its users satisfaction back after the privacy-update misconception. WhatsApp is continuously reminding them to comply with the new policy. The Facebook-owned company has clarified that the new policy has nothing to do with the privacy of your personal conversation. Moreover, the new update will help to facilitate the businesses to interact with each other on a quick basis.

