WhatsApp keeps working on features that will make the user experience more friendly and easy. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is working on UI design with new Material You toggles. The company is improving the app by tweaking the user interface, following the principles of Material 3 Design.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started with the bottom navigation bar, available to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.10.6 update. But this is not enough. The company is now working on redesigning the app switches, for a future update of the app.

WhatsApp is Working on UI Design with New Material You Toggles

As you can see in this screenshot, the redesign of the switch UI in WhatsApp will bring a fresh and modern aesthetic to the app. In fact, the new switch style integrates with the overall interface, featuring an enhanced design that complements the visual language of Material Design 3. The switch toggle also looks instinctive, allowing users to easily toggle between options with a simple tap.

The redesign of the switches, in line with Material Design 3 guidelines, reflects Whatsapp’s commitment to providing an improved visual experience and enhanced functionality.

The redesign for switches that follows Material Design 3 rules is under development. WhatsApp will roll out to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Just recently, WhatsApp announced bringing a status archive feature for Business users. Also, the company has announced the companion mode for iOS users. Now, iPhone users can link up to four iPhones using this feature.

