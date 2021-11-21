WhatsApp has released the 2.21.24.8 update for its Android users on the beta channel, which reveals the company is working on message reaction notifications for its Android app. The new update will let you react to WhatsApp messages without replying.

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has been working on this feature for a few months. The new feature will let users react to messages the same way they react to the posts and comments on the Facebook app.

You Can Now React to WhatsApp Messages Without Replying

Earlier, WhatsApp had no plans to notify users of message reactions. However now, the company has begun developing it for the beta version of its iOS app. Now it is also working on providing the same feature to its Android users.

The source says that the message reaction notifications feature is “planned to be released in a future update”. So there are chances that you won’t see it in WhatsApp’s settings menu even if you are on the latest beta version. Besides, it’s unclear when WhatsApp will release the message reactions feature to all the users. But don’t worry we will update you as soon the feature will be available for all.

Just recently, WhatsApp has introduced a new way to help users promote their businesses on the app. WhatsApp Business users can create ads that can lead back to their WhatsApp accounts.

Because of this feature, businesses can reach new customers by advertising on Facebook, because the ad lets people on Facebook know they also operate on WhatsApp.

