Just recently, WhatsApp launched a new user interface feature that replaces the typical line in the voice message bubble with a waveform. However, the feature was only available for beta users. But now, the company has removed this feature temporarily when users complained about the new feature.

WhatsApp Removes This Voice Message Feature on Android

Although it looked good, there were some flaws in this interface. The first problem was that navigating through the voice message was not possible using the seek bar. Moreover, the users also raised concerns that the colour of the voice form wasn’t visible in dark mode.

Due to the negative feedback from beta users, WhatsApp finally decided to temporarily remove the feature. According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will release this feature again after conducting necessary fixes. The WhatsApp beta update was available for Android 2.21.13.17.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to use the app on multiple devices without having an internet connection. Similarly, WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features. WhatsApp will also enable users to switch their chat history between iOS and Android devices.

Moreover, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new ‘archived chats’ tab for iOS a few days ago. With the help of this new feature, every time any user receives a message from an archived chat, it won’t be unarchived automatically.

