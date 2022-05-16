One of the famous instant messaging platforms, WhatsApp, is kept on introducing new features for its users to make the app more convenient. One of the popular features of the app is WhatsApp Status. People use the status feature to post, photos, videos or links to various websites to share or promote different content. Users now have to click on the link, which then redirects the user to another webpage. Anyhow, WhatsApp is going to change this process. According to the latest information, WhatsApp is soon going to add a ‘Preview’ feature for the links that are shared on the WhatsApp Status.

WhatsApp Soon to Add Preview Feature for Links in Status

After the availability of this feature, users do not need to click the link to see its content. This will allow the user to check in advance what the article is about. It will give the option to users to decide whether they want to click on it or not. It will also help the person sharing the link on his/her status to promote the webpage/content via the link.

Currently, the feature is available on the iOS beta version. It means it will soon be available for iOS users. But don’t worry, Android users will also get this feature in the near future. Reports are also saying that the company will bring this feature to the desktop version of the application. Apart from this, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a shortcut button which will enable users to respond to particular messages very fast.

