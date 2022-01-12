For a few months, WhatsApp was working on a global voice message player for its app. Now, with the latest beta, it’s finally rolling out this feature to users. WhatsApp will now let you listen to the voice message in the background. Now you do not need to stay in the same chat, you can easily move around to the other chats in the app as well.

WhatsApp will now Let You Listen to Voice Message in the Background

See Also: No One Can Add You to WhatsApp Groups without your Consent

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will let you listen to voice notes even when you switch to a different chat. So, if you start listening to a voice message of a friend and someone else sends you a text, you can switch to this other chat and reply to the other person at the same time.

WhatsApp beta users for iOS can now try this feature if they are running version 22.1.72 of the app.

WABetainfo notes that since this global voice message player is launching now. However, some users may not be able to try this function, as WhatsApp usually slowly rolls out new features. Unfortunately, it’s still not clear when this function will be available to all users on the stable version of the app. In my opinion, it will be available for all users by the end of the 1st quarter of this year.

Additionally, WhatsApp is also working on a number of new features. The app is set to add your contacts’ profile photos in notifications whenever someone sends you a message. With that, every time you receive a new notification on WhatsApp, the name of the contact will appear as well as their profile picture. This feature is also coming in a few weeks.

Check Also: WhatsApp’s New Search Filters Allow you to Easily Find any Message in the Group Chat