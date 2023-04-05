Xiaomi 12 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12 (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 65579 (On Passport)
PKR 78039 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 5G (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 68558 (On Passport)
PKR 81584 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 5G (8+128) Tax Payable:
PKR 62061 (On Passport)
PKR 73852 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 (8+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 63278 (On Passport)
PKR 75300 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 42701 (On Passport)
PKR 50814 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 Pro (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 79388 (On Passport)
PKR 94471 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+128) Tax Payable:
PKR 48792 (On Passport)
PKR 58062 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (8+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 53396 (On Passport)
PKR 63541 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (12+256) Tax Payable:
PKR 79524 (On Passport)
PKR 94633 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi 12 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.
Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?
Xiaomi 12 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.
And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.
Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.