Xiaomi 12 Rumored to be Smaller Than Mi 11

At last the countdown to the launch of Xiaomi 12 has come to the last 10 days. As the rumors goes it will be launched on 12th of December. Now the new rumor is that Xiaomi 12 is smaller in size than its predecessor Mi 11.

According to a website GizmoChina the screen of Xiaomi 11 Mi 11 is bigger than the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Pro. The GizmoChina had got hold of the “screen protector for Xiaomi 12 Pro” and put the screen protector of 12 Pro on Mi 11 and the plastic film could not line-up on the older device.

The question arises what the Pro variant has to do with the non-Pro variant, the answer is that Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and vanilla variant Mi 11 had the same dimensions. The size difference suggests that the Xiaomi 12 will not be as chunky and big as the Xiaomi 11.

Another design leak that has been taken from the “12 Pro screen protector” is that the Xiaomi 12 will be having the selfie camera in the top-center of the display rather than the traditional top-left that Xiaomi Mi 11 had.

The smaller size of the new Xiaomi comes as good news as holding a big handset in a single hand becomes quiet a challenge. It does not mean that the size is a dwarf of the 11 series. The remaining specs of handset are expected to be great with powerful cameras and great battery life.

We are waiting with crossed fingers for the launch date. Only the actual handset can prove or revoke the different rumors.

Also Read: Xiaomi 12 Launch Date Confirmed to be December 12