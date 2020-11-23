Xiaomi Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 launches today

Xiaomi has released a new power supply with support for rapid charging.The development was called Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger. It is an improved version of the Mi 27W SonicCharge Charger from last year. A white compact plastic shell, a USB Type-A port and a maximum output power of 33 watts were supplied to the unit.

Qualcomm Fast Charge 3.0-certified is the Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0. With the 33W Sonic Charge 2.0.0, Xiaomi loads a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable with The cord for charging is 1 metre long.

So you might wonder why this is being launched as a separate product by Xiaomi? Since it is not only compliant with USB PD (Power Delivery) but also facilitates Qualcomm QC (Quick Charge) 3.0 and runs at different speeds. It can then be used with various devices because of it’s pricing and availability, any non-Xiaomi will consider purchasing it.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 supports a 100-240V universal voltage set. Xiaomi says its 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 comes with up to 380V circuit protection.

The new 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 is priced at Rs 999 and is available for order through mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other retail stores.

Other supercharging adapters like the 27W Sonic Charge adapter priced at Rs 549 and the 18W Dual Port Charging Adapter are also available from Xiaomi. The company has previously introduced a Mi 30W wireless charging pad for Rs 2,299.

What are your views on the new Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 converter for fast charging?