Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Tax Payable:
PKR 16842 (On Passport)
PKR 20041 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Discovery 5G Tax Payable:
PKR 27402 (On Passport)
PKR 32608 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Tax Payable:
PKR 24829 (On Passport)
PKR 29546 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Tax Payable:
PKR 29297 (On Passport)
PKR 34863 (On ID Card)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 PTA tax need to be paid if you are importing them to Pakistan.
Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 PTA tax and exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. As you’d have to pay this particular custom duty amount or your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival.
And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.
Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.