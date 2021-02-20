Congratulations, the YouTube Android app has now gained 4K HDR playback support. 4K support was available for iOS users for a while and now Android users can also watch videos in 4K HDR. Up until now, Android users could only watch videos on the YouTube app at a maximum 1440p resolution. Earlier, you can only see the 4K videos if your display support higher resolution on your phone. However, that has changed with the latest update for 4K HDR support.

YouTube Android App Gets 4K HDR Streaming Support

Those who got the update are now be able to see an additional option in video quality — 2160p (4K) HDR. To see if you’ve got YouTube 4K HDR streaming support on your Android phone, go to any YouTube video that has been uploaded in 4K and click on the three dots menu icon on the top right corner of the video box. Select Quality and you should be able to see 2160p60 HDR as an option among other resolutions. The lowest option is 144p60 HDR.

The update is not available on all the devices. However the flagship devices with the latest update are able to get the feature. Let us know in the comments if your smartphone or tablet gives you the option to playback 4K videos on YouTube.

