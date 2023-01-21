Advertisement

YouTube has just announced a new feature for YouTube Music. The developers behind YouTube Music have announced a new Listening Room. This is a Discord channel for users to give feedback on early access features. Anyone can apply and they’ll need to answer a questionnaire about their musical type and their subscription of choice. The requirements are that you have to be a lover of music, give regular feedback through conversations and polls, and use YouTube Music as your primary audio streaming service for a year.

YouTube Music Opens Listening Room with a Free 1-Year Subscription

If accepted, that 1 year comes for free as part of the program, and you’ll get early access to new features, and “a chance to impact the future of YouTube Music”.

Applicants are asked to not share any information, nor take screenshots, pictures, or record anything from Listening Room. YouTube Music will contact approved applicants in February.

In addition to listing favourite artists and genres, there are seven possible user types that you’re asked to select from:

Music is a huge part of my identity, and my friends know it. I’m always listening to new music, and I stay up-to-date with big music trends.

I like discovering new music, but it’s not a huge part of my life. I often listen to music while socializing, gaming, or eating.

I like staying in the know and being part of a music community, although I don’t have super strong opinions about music. I don’t want to miss out on the latest music trends.

I like to listen to the same music over and over.

I use music to change the mood and make moments more enjoyable. I usually rely on music services to stream music for me.

I like to listen to nostalgic music, and I usually listen to music in the background while doing chores, travelling, commuting, or working out.

Music defines and inspires me. I am highly opinionated about music, and I don’t care as much about music that is considered popular.

