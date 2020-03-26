This New Initiative will Help home musicians During this Coronavirus Outbreak

With the ongoing situation globally people are very depressed. In such circumstance companies are trying to help their users in the best possible ways. Multiple music streaming app have collaborated in order to help the musicians who are stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Music, Facebook, Pandora, YouTube Music, Tidal and Spoitify have joined hands to donate Covid-19 relief fund. Right now the companies have not announced that how much amount they will be donating to stuck at home musicians.

YouTube Music Facebook & others Collaborate to Help stuck at home musicians

Musicare fund is established tom help music workers with some money to be used for rent and mortgage payments. In just one week musicare is able to generate $2000 fund. Due to the ongoing health issues in the world it has become nearly impossible for music professional to earn their living.

The eligible music professionals include artists, production crew members, sound technicians and others. By applying for this fund, one can check whether they are eligible or not. Furthermore you will also have to send the prove the work that has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Furthermore, Soundcloud has collaborate with Twitch to give their creators an affiliate status so that they can earn money from their online performances which will be streamed on video platform Twitch.

Also Read: YouTube to Limit Video Quality Globally for a month