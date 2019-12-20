“Discover Mix”, “New Release Mix” and “Your Mix”, get ready to experience these personalized playlists in the YouTube Music.

According to the company that it is rolling out three personalized mixes, the new Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix in order to keep its users up to date on new releases and introduce its users to the wider range of artists and sounds based on their preferences.

YouTube Music Receives 3 New Personalized Mixes

These three personalized mixes will work in such a unique way. With updates every Wednesday, the Discover Mix will deliver 50 tracks every week. The New Release Mix is going to round up new music according to users’ favorite artists and most new songs will come on the list on Fridays.

The third playlist, Your Mix, will offer all the songs of artists based users choice but it will also introduce some songs and artists that users have never heard before, but possibly they will like them.

YouTube said in the statement that:

“Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix are now available globally for all YouTube Music listeners. These new mixes are just the beginning of an even more personalized YouTube Music, so stay tuned for more music mixed just for you,”

All three playlists can be played on a browser and the iOS and Android apps.They are available under the “Mixed for you” section on YouTube Music. So get a trip over there and share your experience with us in the comments section.

