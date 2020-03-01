5 Best Single Player Computer Games Of All Time

Multiplayer online computer games maybe in trend today but some classic single-player offline games will always remain at the top of the list. Here are 5 offline, single-player, computer games that you will surely love to play. It is not only the charm of upgrades and crisp in these games but also the deep storylines they follow that attract the players to play them.

1.Prince Of Persia

A spoiled prince stuck between two worlds with a beautiful princess he is not soo fond of, to stop the evil powers from spreading and engulfing the worlds of both. The journey of a warrior guided and supported by magical powers to stop the evil forces. A wonderful game indeed.

2. Assassin’s Creed

Warriors of humanity on a hunt of evil forces to stop them from finding what they guard and keep hidden in order to protect the world from its curse. Assassin’s Creed is to live an assassin’s life- take cover and kill the enemy!

3. Resident Evil

When it comes to horror storyline games Resident Evil is one of the best to go for. A place full of zombies and a soul to fight against them. Get your guns loaded and your heart leashed to play resident evil as God knows what the next closed door may hide. Best offline computer game to play.

4. Dead Island

There is nothing worst than a vacation gone wrong. A haunted Island gets attacked by zombies and the only survivors have to fight and find their way back. Kill whoever and whatever seems suspicious or else they will definitely kill you! Best single-player computer game to play.

5. Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is a fight for survival from a vogue gone wrong. A haunted island with terrorists and magical powers on the guard. Whoever gets here never returns back. But Tomb raider with her team is determined to fight and never give up. A thrilling journey of using weapons, upgrading them and finding your survival for the day. The best PC game of all times!

These were all the games I played 100 times and loved them over and over again. Hope that you like them too!