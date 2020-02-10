Drow Ranger Build 7.24 Dota 2 Hero Guide

Drow Ranger 7.24 seems to be a smurf to many but to me, Drow ranger has never been better. All you need are the right core items for the updated drow ranger, a few situational items and playing techniques and Drow Ranger will prove to be the most OP hero of Dota 2.

Best Drow Ranger Build:

This Build is preferably a ‘Drow Ranger Mid Lane Build’ for Turbo game mode, but it can be used for any lane basically.

Drow Ranger Tree Upgrade:

This is the most prefered tree upgrade the only situational changes that can be made is for 3rd and the last upgrade. You can choose ‘+3s Gust Silence Duration’ if the enemy heroes need to be silenced more and ‘40% Cooldown Reduction’ rather than ‘+15 Marksmanship Chance’ if you are already on the winning edge and do not require the extra attack.

Drow Ranger Ability Upgrade:

Each level up comes with an option to upgrade one of your hero’s ability. So here is the best-suited upgrade pattern to follow for Drow Ranger.

Level 1 > 3

Level 2> 1

Level 3> 2

Level 4 & 5> 3

Level 6> 4

Level 7> 3

Level 8 to 11> Toggle between 1& 2, opt for the tree whenever available 10 onwards.

Level 12 to 25> Keep ‘4’ as your priority, then the tree and then the remaining abilities as per the situation.

Tips And Tricks To Play Drow Ranger:

Ranged and Agility heroes such as Drow Ranger are meant to be played safe and not to jump into battles. Here are a few tips and tricks to master in order to play like a professional with drow ranger.

1. Always play while staying near the tower and keep on taunting your enemy.

2. Be patient. Wait for the right time to go forth and attack. The right time is basically when you have taunted the enemy to the extent that their power is very low.

3. Learn the art of hiding in the trees. Hide, Aim, Wind And Attack!

4. Always carry a Town portal scroll. If you have enough money by the end of the game you can replace Power Trends with Travel Boots.

5. Never walk ahead or on the side with your team. Always stay a step back or be hidden so that if it is an ambush you can decide and fight well or run.

6. Use Multishot attack when your enemy tries to run and not during a one on one fight.

7. Use Multishot attack to farm.

This was all for drow ranger. Hope it helps you to play Drow as a Pro. Do share your experience using this build. Will be coming up with other Hero Builds.

