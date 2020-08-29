Here is Leaked Specs of New Sony Xperia 5 II

Sony is planned to reveal the Xperia 5 II at an online event on September 17. Obviously this will be the successor to last year’s Xperia 5 and it seems like Sony is unwilling to give up its crazy naming scheme. Sony Xperia 5 II will presumably commence next month, but there’s not much to hope about a fresh leak.

Sony Xperia 5 II Camera, Storage Details

The Sony Xperia 5 II leaks show a triple cam with ZEISS T * lens and a sleek bezel style at the top and bottom, 24mm equivalent lens, with an 82-degree field of view. A 12MP main sensor is mounted for the triple rear camera system with f/1.7, a 12-PM telephone unit with f/2.4 and 3x zoom wide-angle system, and 12MP an ultra-wide unit with f/2.2. The leaks also reveal that 4k HDR video support at 120fps is possible on the Xperia 5 II, showing Sony’s priority on smartphone cameras.

The smartphone has a 6.1inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect rate, a refreshing rate of 120 Hz and a sampling frequency of 240 Hz. The chipset is Snapdragon 865, supported by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB expandable memory. Many initial reports indicate it’s going to be smaller but the reliability of those versions is not clear.

The smartphone is 158 x 68 x 8 mm in measurements and is kept with a battery of 4,000 mAh, which charges a USB-C port with a PD support. There is also a headphone jack.

The Sony Xperia 5 II will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which equipped with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Xperia 5 II will also be built with a special MicroSD card slot, which is mostly missing from premium smartphones for extended storage.

The mystery button can be seen next to the power button and the volume rocker, and the 3.5 mm audio jack return. The device price and availability will be confirmed in Sony’s September 17 event.

