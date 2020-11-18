LG is working on a new smartphone dubbed as Q63. The LG Q63 name was lumped with 12 other trademark applications for various LG models. However now, for the first CAD-based renders of the phone has revealed. LG Q63 Renders Show A Distinctive Triangular Camera Design.

LG Q63 Renders Show A Distinctive Triangular Camera Design

Also Check: An Entry-level LG W11 Gets Certified on Google Play Console

The camera bumps are triangular in shape with one big lens in the corner and two smaller modules to the side. Besides the LED flash, there’s an extra sensor. But unfortunately, there are no words about its function.

Furthermore, the phone will come with a flat 6.5” display with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The resolution of cameras is not known yet. Moreover, the phone will come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. There are no words whether the screen will be LCD or OLED.

Additionally, the phone has a USB-C port alongside a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the loudspeaker grille at the bottom of the phone. Also, the phone measures 164.5 x 76.3 x 7.8 mm.

As far as the launch of the phone is concerned, it will hit the market next year. Unfortunately, LG has not revealed any information regarding the phone yet. But we hope to get more information about it in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Just recently, LG has announced that its world-first rollable TV is available for sale. Almost seven consumer electronics store throughout South Korea are selling the 65-inch LG Signature OLED R and will cost 100 million won, or more than $87,000.

For More Details Please Visit: LG Rollable TV Goes Official Globally

Source: GSMArena