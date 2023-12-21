New Customs Value of Complete iPhone 13 Series after latest FBR Ruling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently issued a new ruling that significantly raised customs values on the import of 1,160 models of renowned branded mobile phones. Those who wish to purchase any iPhone model will now be curious about how much extra money they will have to pay for purchasing it and the tax they will be paying to register it with PTA. So, let’s look at the new customs values on all iPhone 13 models to give users a better idea.

New Customs Value of Complete iPhone 13 Series

iPhone Models Customs Value (USD) iPhone 13 128 GB 518 iPhone 13 256 GB 593 iPhone 13 512 GB 741 iPhone 13 mini 128 GB 444 iPhone 13 mini 256 GB 518 iPhone 13 mini 512 GB 667 iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB 749 iPhone 13 Pro 256 GB 823 iPhone 13 Pro 512 GB 972 iPhone 13 Pro 1 TB 1120 iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB 823 iPhone 13 Pro Max 256 GB 897 iPhone 13 Pro Max 512 GB 1046 iPhone 13 Pro Max 1 TB 1194

How is PTA Tax Calculated?

The PTA taxes on iPhones are calculated based on these customs values. Therefore, it’s obvious that there will be a clear increase in taxes on iPhones.

You can also use our PTA Tax Calculator to know the taxes on a wide range of smartphones. Feel free to contact us through the comment section if you have any questions regarding the article.

PTA Taxes on All iPhones in Pakistan; (100% Authentic)