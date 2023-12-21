New Customs Value of Samsung S22 Series after Latest FBR Ruling

Samsung’s flagship S22 series is sought by a wide range of users in Pakistan because of its next-gen specs and exceptional camera capabilities. However, they should know that the Federal Board of Revenue has issued a new ruling that significantly raised customs values on the import of Samsung smartphones. So, now you might be curious about how much extra money you will need to purchase a Samsung S22 series phone, along with the tax they will be paying to register it with PTA.

So, let’s take a look at the new customs values on all Samsung S22 models to give users a better idea.

Customs Value of Samsung S22 Series

Samsung Models Customs Value (USD) GALAXY S22 8GB+128G8 601 GALAXY S22 8GB+256GB 601 GALAXY S22 PLUS 8GB+1280B 480 GALAXY S22 PLUS 8GB+256G8 533 GALAXY S22 ULTRA 8GB+128GB 772 GALAXY 522 ULTRA 12GB+256GB 856 GALAXY S22 ULTRA 12GB+512GB 856

How is PTA Tax Calculated?

The PTA taxes on Samsung smartphones are calculated based on the customs values mentioned above. Therefore, it’s apparent that there will be an increase in taxes on Samsung S22 smartphones.

