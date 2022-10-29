The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) recently announced a tax exemption on one smartphone bought from abroad. However, on the other side, the PTA tax for retailers who want to import smartphones in bulk has been increased again. The PTA taxes on the flagship handsets like iPhones are exorbitant and experts from the industry have criticized them a great deal. Anyway, those of you who wish to import iPhones from abroad will have to pay hefty PTA taxes and they have been mentioned in the given table:

Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, & iPhone 14 series

Devices Tax on Passport (PKR) Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 11 79167 99734 iPhone 11 Pro 100302 122982 iPhone 11 Pro Max 101080 123838 iPhone 12 mini 93989 116038 iPhone 12 96502 118802 iPhone 12 Pro 109248 132823 iPhone 12 Pro Max 109248 132823 iPhone 13 mini 108979 132527 iPhone 13 108979 132527 iPhone 13 Pro 108979 132527 iPhone 13 pro max 108979 132527 iPhone 14 131126 107706 iPhone 14 Plus 131126 107706 iPhone 14 Pro 139976 115751 iPhone 14 Pro Max 139976 115751

This is the latest tax on iPhone 11 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series. The iPhone pro and pro max have the highest PTA tax with respect to their price. As clearly evident, the tax on CNIC is more than that on a passport. The tax makes the overall price of the phone too high to be purchased by normal individuals in society. It makes a disparity in society as only the rich segments of the society will be able to buy it and it will act as a marker of portraying people as rich. If you have any queries regarding these taxes or want to know about any other smartphone’s PTA tax, use our PTA Tax Calculator.