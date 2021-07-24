Poco F3 GT Announced with Dimensity 1200 and 67W Charging

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco has just announced a new member, F3 GT. The phone shares plenty of features with Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It is a true gaming smartphone with some amazing features.

First of all, the phone has a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It has a centred punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. It is also covered by the Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. Whereas, the right-hand side features physical pop-up gaming triggers.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200. It comes with 6/8GB dual-channel UFS 3.1 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also comes with a larger vapour chamber complete with a white graphene heat sink to make your gaming experience heatless. Poco is also bringing Game Turbo which lets you fine-tune performance during game sessions.

At the back, the phone has a triple camera setup with a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. There’s a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W charging. The software front is covered by MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11.

Poco F3 GT comes in black and silver colours. Pre-orders start on July 24 while actual sales begin on July 26 at noon. Currently, the phone launched in India. The availability in other markets is not known yet.

