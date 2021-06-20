Poco M3 Pro 5G has just launched in Pakistan. The phone is available for Rs. 29,999 and comes with impressive specs. Now, the company is ready to bring another phone under the Poco brand. The Poco X3 GT has reportedly received certification with the FCC, hinting at an imminent launch.

Poco X3 GT Certified with FCC, Will Launch Soon

It will not a new phone. Rather it will be a global variant of the China-bound Redmi Note 10 Pro. So, it will come with the same specs.

The upcoming phone will have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G. It will be available with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging. It will come with a triple camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. At the front, there will be a 20MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding this phone yet. We also do not know the exact date of its launch. But we are hopeful to get this phone next month.

