Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A34 Tax Payable:

PKR 45,000 (On Passport)

PKR 60,000 (On ID Card)

If you have a plan to buy the Samsung Galaxy A34 model abroad and bring it to Pakistan for personal use then you have to keep one thing in mind, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA tax/customs duty must be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if importing it to Pakistan. If you plan to visit Pakistan for less than 120 days then you can register your phone with PTA DIRBS for free in 2023. Details are mentioned at the end.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Samsung Galaxy A34 PTA tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the latest Samsung smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free As an Overseas Pakistani in 2023 for 120 Days upon arrival.