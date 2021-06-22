Some of the apps available on the Google Play store has been discovered with the infamous ‘Joker‘ virus. The virus automatically subscribes to premium subscriptions to other services without the user’s permission. According to a fresh study from Quick Heal Security Labs, 8 new android apps are reported with the Joker Malware.

These 8 Android Apps Are Reported With The “Joker” Malware

Just like the other viruses do, it enters into a user’s device through an application, after which it can secretly collect data.

Following the discovery of the eight new After getting to know about the infected apps, Google urgently removed them from the Play Store. However, if you have already downloaded and installed any of these apps, it is best to remove them as soon as possible.

Remove These 8 Apps Immediately:

Auxiliary Message

Fast Magic SMS

Free CamScanner

Super Message

Element Scanner

Go Messages

Travel Wallpapers

Super SMS

Having any of these apps on your phone means your security is at risk. Remove them immediately to stay safe.

