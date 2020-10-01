Infinix Hot 10 Lite Announced With Powerful 5000mAh Battery

Infinix Hot 10 Lite launched in Africa, Infinix added a new member to its Hot series. As usual, Infinix offers a smartphone entry with decent specifications and competitive pricing. A toned-down version of the Infinix Hot 10 has already released in Pakistan and comes with entry specifications.

Infinix’s new device includes MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, Android 10 Go Edition, and more are available for the new devices.

Infinix Hot 10 Lite specifications

With the HD + resolution and the Waterdrop notch on top, the new device has a 6.6-inch IPS display. Powered with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, the MediaTek Helio A20 processor. The memory can be extended by a MicroSD card slot, up to 256 GB.

A gradient is mounted to the back of the unit and the triple camera configuration is placed in the top left corner of the panel. The selfie shooter is fitted with a waterdrop notch. The right side is featured by on/off button controls on volume. With respect to the cameras, the model is equipped with a triple-camera setup to mount on the back panel with a main 13MP sensor combination and two QVGA sensors. There are an 8MP selfie and video chat shooter on the front.

The smartphone is operated on Android 10 (Go Edition), a sports a 5,000mAH battery. The company states that you can talk for 33 hours and have a rear-mounted fingerprint protection scanner. It supports 4 G VoLTE, 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, Dual SIM, and micro-USB ports as far as connectivity is concerned.

Infinix Hot 10 Lite price

The price of Infinix Hot 10 Lite expected to be Rs. 14,999 in Pakistan. Infinix’s new variant is scheduled to release on Oct 28, 2020. Four color options, including Black, Purple, and two shades of Blue will be offered. No specific information is available on the global availability of Infinix Hot Lite.

