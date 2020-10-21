LG’s Amazing Rollable OLED TV is Out for Sale at $87,000





LG Signature OLED R is a 65′′ rollable television, which now sells at KRW 100 million, around $87,000 or €74,000 in a number of different retail stores in South Korea. To make this convenient, it is a roll-out TV with a complete 65′′ TV which can be roll-in within the aluminum frame when the OLED display is not needed. Well, at the press of a button the LG TV will fold away into its aluminum base

LG OLED Signature TV R Specifications

The display is a 65-inch flexible OLED display. It has self-lighting pixels technology which means every pixel is illuminated to produce detailed and lively images. Additionally, the display can survive 50,000 roll-ups and downs as tested by the company.

Recommended: Apple launches Apple Music TV with Music Streaming

LG TV with a POWERFUL BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

LG Rollable OLED TV has different display modes include Line display, which displays only the top a portion of the screen, and Zero view entirely hiding the screen. The super-premium panel also brings a powerful sound system featuring 4.2 channel speakers and offering 100W output power. Smart TV obviously comes with Bluetooth, which uses only the speaker’s power while the OLED display is not in use. There are several various uses of Line mode where five views are possible: Audio, Clock, Frame, Mood, and Home Dashboard. LG also says the TV will get support for Apple’s AirPlay 2.

The LG Rollable OLED TV R has been designed and made at the company’s Gumi TV plant in Gyeongbuk. Danish textile company Kvadrat provides the fabric that covers the speakers. Signature Black, Moon Gray, Topaz Blue, and Toffee Brown color options are available for this fabric. The base is aluminum curved and often customized. This workpiece is intended for luxury only because some of the craftsmanship is even done by hand.

As LG launched this groundbreaking initiative in 2018 and unveiled the CES 2018 TV concept, most people thought that a similar product for customers was impossible to launch. LG has acknowledged that it is a difficult journey with many challenges and failures. Initially, LG expected to introduce the TV in 2019 and although it took about a year, rollable TV appears to be a technological achievement.

The purchase of this TV would benefit you with an extended warranty of three years, including the sending of technicians two times a year to check the TV. This ensures that the TV is in a great position. The company sends a team for the first time to help with the installation.

Also Read: Oppo First Smart TV to Appear on October 19