The PTA taxes on imported mobile phones have increased significantly in the last few months. This can be owed to the downfall of the rupee and low State Bank reserves. Therefore, the government at the moment wants to thwart imports to stabilize the economy. This is a good step for retailers who import phones in bulk but we won’t consider it appropriate for a normal user who just imports phones for personal usage. Anyways, in this blog, we will be discussing new PTA taxes for iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3.

New PTA Taxes for iPhone SE (2020) & iPhone SE (2022)

Devices Tax on Passport (PKR) Tax on CNIC (PKR) iPhone SE (2020) 53,910 64,801 iPhone SE (2022) 50,439 60,983

As you can see, you will have to pay a whopping PKR 50k-60k tax for importing iPhone SE. The tax raises the overall price of the phone which goes beyond the purchasing power of many users. We recommend our national telecom regulator PTA to exempt or relax taxes on users who just import smartphones for their personal usage.

Furthermore, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

Check out? Does PTA Taxation On Imported Smartphones Benefit Pakistan? [Analysis]