New PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 Series (Nov. 2023 Updated)

Over 2 years ago, Apple launched the iPhone 13 Series that had the last “mini” variant, discontinued afterwards. Right now, you can buy an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, Pro, or Pro Max at almost half the price (since launch) from the US or UAE. But unfortunately, we Pakistanis have to pay the PTA Taxes on them in order to use them here with a local network.

The Bitter Truth! Thanks to FBR! We have to pay Double the Prices for every smartphone that we buy in order to PTA Approve and use it in Pakistan!

Here are the latest PTA taxes on the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max in November 2023.

