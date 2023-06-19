New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 Series (Post Reduction)

We have already covered news regarding the reduction in PTA taxes on all smartphones. Afterward, we disclosed PTA taxes for the iPhone 14 pro models. Are you curious about the next PTA taxes in line? Well, get ready to know the PTA taxes on iPhone 13 series. Many users currently use the iPhone 13 series and haven’t registered their phones with PTA yet. It was because of the high taxes that were imposed on these smartphones. Now, as taxes have been reduced, let’s take a look at the new updated taxes on iPhone 13 series.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 13 Series

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 13 mini 84871/-. 107432/-. iPhone 13 90880/-. 118380./-. iPhone 13 Pro 105658/-. 128874/-. iPhone 13 Pro Max 110373/-. 137873/-.

All iPhone 13 users who haven’t registered their iPhones with PTA must be feeling some relaxation after seeing these taxes. There is a decent decrease in taxes and it would entice many iPhone 13 users to register their iPhones with PTA. Still, we recommend FBR to further lower these taxes to boost the process of smartphone registration.

