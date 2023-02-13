New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 5 / 5T & OnePlus 6 / 6T (Feb 2023)

Advertisement

OnePlus is a global hot-selling brand and is renowned for releasing affordable smartphones with high-end specifications. So, we are back with yet another list of PTA taxes on a few smartphones of OnePlus. The taxes on smartphones in Pakistan are administered by the Federal Board of Revenue. In contrast, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority provides guidance and implements the taxes. We’ve already covered the PTA taxes on a range of OnePlus smartphones, and now we’ll discuss the taxes on OnePlus 5 series and 6 series. The OnePlus series consists of OnePlus 6 and 6T while the OnePlus 5 series comprises of OnePlus 5 and 5T. Here is the list of PTA taxes on these smartphones.

New PTA Taxes on OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5, & OnePlus 5T (Feb 2023)

Devices PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus 6 17,588/- 21929/- OnePlus 6T 20,001/- 24,881/- OnePlus 5 12510/- 14936/- OnePlus 5T 12510/- 14936/-

Evidently, it is difficult to comprehend why certain expensive smartphones are taxed substantially more than their competitors. Therefore, we are not able to comprehend the formula used by our national telecom regulator and the FBR to levy smartphone taxes. Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator on any other smartphone if you like to determine the PTA tax.

