Nokia’s Wireless Headphones Launch with 40 Hours Long Battery Life





The over-ear design and 40 mm dynamic drivers of the Nokia Essential Wireless headphones have introduced. The headphones also have a built-in battery with a rated audio playback per charge of up to 40 hours. Nokia’s Wireless Headphones have universal voice help that allows you to call with Google Assistant or Siri.

The key element of the Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphone E1200, first introduced in China in July, is the Nokia Essential Wireless headphones.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Specifications, Features

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones have dynamic 40-mm drivers with a frequency response range ranging from 20Hz and 20,000Hz.

Foldable and better sound

The drivers will also have better bass sound. A foldable headband is given on the headphones. Nokia’s Wireless Headphones have Bluetooth 5.0 support. However, there is also a 3.5 mm audio jack available for wire playback. A Micro-USB port is also available for charging on the headphones.

Comfort and great battery backup

Nokia licensee HMD Global has issued a non-removable battery of 500mAh that can be fully charged in 3 hours and is rated for a maximum of 40 hours of listening time. An anodized external aluminum cover and soft earbud have a comfortable experience.

Google Assistant or Siri can also be enabled directly via critical cable phones in order to get guidance, adjust the current track, or call as you’re going. Weights 197 grams of headphones.

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones Price

Nokia’s Wireless Headphones are on sale worldwide and will be available in November of this year with a price of EUR 59 in Europe (roughly Rs. 12,000). The headphones are available in a single black color.

