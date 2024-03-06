Nothing Phone (2) PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Nothing Phone (2) has been a successor to the Nothing Phone (1) and is available internationally. Are you planning to buy the Nothing Phone (2) model abroad and bring it in for personal use in Pakistan? Sure, but due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Nothing Phone (2) PTA Tax and Customs Duty that you would have to pay mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Nothing Phone (2) PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport PTA Tax on CNIC Nothing Phone (2) 62,000 71,500

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Learn how you can Register Your Phone with PTA DIRBS for Free as an overseas Pakistani in 2024.

Nothing Phone (2) tax / exact customs duty are mentioned above to help you know the exact cost of importing the latest Nothing Smartphone to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days; afterward, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

You might want to register it for 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.