Xiaomi Redmi 12 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 is the latest offering from Xiaomi’s renowned Redmi series. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of tech enthusiasts, the Redmi 12 combines sleek aesthetics with powerful performance. This budget-friendly device packs impressive features, including a vibrant display, advanced camera capabilities, and enhanced processing power. If you want to import Xiaomi Redmi 12 from abroad, here is the PTA Tax on Xiaomi Redmi 12. This will help you know the approximate price of the Xiaomi Redmi 12 to calculate your budget for the smartphone.

PTA Tax on Xiaomi Redmi 12

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Xiaomi Redmi 12 9,780 11,781

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempt from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.