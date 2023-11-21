Redmi 13C PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

With amazing features, the Redmi 13C was just released and is presently available globally. PTA tax on Redmi 13C is required if you want to import it and use it in Pakistan. The PTA tax is meant to register your phone so that you can use it within Pakistan. When registering for a PTA passport, the tax listed below must be paid within 30 days. In contrast, you will have 60 days to register for a PTA ID card. If you import it into Pakistan, PTA registration will allow you to use it with any local network.

PTA Tax on Redmi 13C

Mobile PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Redmi 13C 12,000 16,500

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Suggestion to FBR

Many people have found illegal ways to use their phones without registering with the PTA, and no one is willing to pay these exorbitant sums of taxes. To find out the taxes on all the newest smartphones, use our PTA Mobile Taxes Calculator.

We strongly believe and recommend that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) lower the taxes on CNIC to a maximum of PKR 50,000 on the most expensive smartphones. It will enable smartphone users to pay the tax legally and refrain from using smartphones without paying PTA Tax. Imported For Personal Use Only!

Here’s the link to the PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more information.