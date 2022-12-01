The release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is imminent. The units are to arrive in early 2023, with February being a particularly likely month.

The site quoted local media sites as suggesting the Galaxy S23 line will be launched in San Francisco during the first week of February, and the company is said to have said, “the S23 series will be shown during our own Unpacked event in the United States, which will be held in February”.

If this information is genuine, the S23 (and the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra) might be available in as little as two months from now, at the time of writing; however, these devices could also be incredibly pricey.

High-end smartphones are never cheap, but the Korea JoongAng Daily predicts that the Galaxy S23 line would likely cost more than the Galaxy S22 or Samsung Galaxy S21 line did due to inflation.

The website doesn’t mention prices, but considering that the Samsung Galaxy S22 costs at least $799 (or £769, or AU$1,249), it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 will cost considerably more.

Perusal: February Launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Is To Be Expected

A release in February has been speculated upon before. We’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy S23 may be released in early February 2023 before.

Besides the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, which was announced in January 2021, new Galaxy S models have traditionally been released around February of each year.

So, without any information leaks or speculations, we would have estimated that the announcement would have happened around February. However, we can’t say for sure when anything will happen just yet. In any case, we anticipate the release of these top-tier mobile devices in the near future.

Expected Price & PTA Tax of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series in Pakistan

You will be amazed to learn that even older smartphone models cost more in Pakistan. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the national telecom regulator, has lately doubled levies on imported smartphones. Numerous analysts link this rise to the depreciating currency and low State Bank reserves. To stabilize the economy, the government aims to restrict imports at this time.

If you intend to buy or import Samsung Galaxy S23 into Pakistan, you’ll be incurred upon the PTA Tax that you’ll have to pay in order to use your smartphone without any blockage from regulatory authorities, PTA in this case. Does the question come to mind about How Much Is Samsung Galaxy S23 PTA Tax in Pakistan?

We have made a PTA Tax Calculator for the readers. Enter the USD price of the S23 to estimate its PKR taxation value.

To register your Galaxy S23 on your CNIC in Pakistan, you must pay PKR 140,000. To use any of the S23 series in Pakistan, you must pay PKR 110,000 (to be registered on your passport).

